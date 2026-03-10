BTIG Initiates Coverage of Crocs (CROX) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 10, 2026, BTIG initiated coverage of Crocs (NasdaqGS:CROX) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.34% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Crocs is $104.76/share. The forecasts range from a low of $81.81 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 26.34% from its latest reported closing price of $82.92 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Crocs is 4,695MM, an increase of 16.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 615 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crocs. This is an decrease of 362 owner(s) or 37.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CROX is 0.34%, an increase of 12.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.80% to 50,992K shares. The put/call ratio of CROX is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WIT Partners Advisory Pte. holds 2,852K shares representing 5.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,474K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,108K shares , representing an increase of 24.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CROX by 34.53% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,037K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,096K shares , representing a decrease of 5.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CROX by 6.23% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,011K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 419K shares , representing an increase of 58.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CROX by 116.02% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 927K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 394K shares , representing an increase of 57.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CROX by 149.03% over the last quarter.

