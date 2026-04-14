BTIG Initiates Coverage of Campbell's (CPB) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2026, BTIG initiated coverage of Campbell's (NasdaqGS:CPB) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.51% Upside

As of April 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Campbell's is $26.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $62.18. The average price target represents an increase of 33.51% from its latest reported closing price of $20.00 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Campbell's is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.39, a decrease of 4.64% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 631 funds or institutions reporting positions in Campbell's. This is an decrease of 556 owner(s) or 46.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPB is 0.15%, an increase of 18.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.58% to 180,024K shares. The put/call ratio of CPB is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 9,719K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,996K shares , representing an increase of 17.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPB by 4.40% over the last quarter.

Beutel, Goodman & Co holds 6,268K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,742K shares , representing a decrease of 7.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPB by 16.31% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 5,635K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,937K shares , representing an increase of 12.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPB by 4.57% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,516K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,620K shares , representing a decrease of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPB by 16.21% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 5,403K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,267K shares , representing an increase of 21.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPB by 8.57% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.