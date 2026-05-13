BTIG Initiates Coverage of BioAge Labs (BIOA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 13, 2026, BTIG initiated coverage of BioAge Labs (NasdaqGS:BIOA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 149.53% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for BioAge Labs is $45.39/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $76.65. The average price target represents an increase of 149.53% from its latest reported closing price of $18.19 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for BioAge Labs is 3MM, a decrease of 71.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 127 funds or institutions reporting positions in BioAge Labs. This is an decrease of 28 owner(s) or 18.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BIOA is 0.21%, an increase of 163.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.80% to 25,698K shares. The put/call ratio of BIOA is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AH Capital Management, L.L.C. holds 3,233K shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sofinnova Investments holds 2,294K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cormorant Asset Management holds 2,041K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,141K shares , representing a decrease of 4.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIOA by 43.74% over the last quarter.

Octagon Capital Advisors holds 1,598K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 1,355K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.