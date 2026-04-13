BTIG Initiates Coverage of Adobe (ADBE) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2026, BTIG initiated coverage of Adobe (NasdaqGS:ADBE) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.96% Upside

As of April 9, 2026, the average one-year price target for Adobe is $331.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $222.20 to a high of $483.00. The average price target represents an increase of 37.96% from its latest reported closing price of $240.11 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Adobe is 24,037MM, a decrease of 1.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 23.01, an increase of 2.65% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,526 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adobe. This is an decrease of 1,194 owner(s) or 32.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADBE is 0.31%, an increase of 31.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.87% to 340,491K shares. The put/call ratio of ADBE is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 11,532K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,118K shares , representing an increase of 3.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADBE by 0.39% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 6,501K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 6,229K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,617K shares , representing an increase of 9.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADBE by 2.19% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 5,586K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,882K shares , representing a decrease of 5.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADBE by 7.47% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,119K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,822K shares , representing an increase of 5.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADBE by 2.51% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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