BTIG Initiates Coverage of Absci (ABSI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2026, BTIG initiated coverage of Absci (NasdaqGS:ABSI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 72.82% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Absci is $8.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.24 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 72.82% from its latest reported closing price of $5.16 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Absci is 64MM, an increase of 3,401.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 170 funds or institutions reporting positions in Absci. This is an decrease of 46 owner(s) or 21.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABSI is 0.12%, an increase of 1.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.86% to 132,810K shares. The put/call ratio of ABSI is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 13,726K shares representing 8.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,551K shares , representing an increase of 8.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABSI by 10.15% over the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 8,253K shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 5,887K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company.

Advanced Micro Devices holds 5,714K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,343K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,240K shares , representing an increase of 3.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABSI by 10.36% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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