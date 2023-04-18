BTIG Downgrades Digital Media Solutions (DMS)

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, BTIG downgraded their outlook for Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) from Buy to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 180.32% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Digital Media Solutions is $2.05. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $2.62. The average price target represents an increase of 180.32% from its latest reported closing price of $0.73.

The projected annual revenue for Digital Media Solutions is $415MM, an increase of 6.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.29.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 32K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing an increase of 9.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DMS by 26.15% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 11K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 2.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DMS by 40.60% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT Micro Cap Portfolio Class IB holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 45.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DMS by 28.08% over the last quarter.

FCFMX - Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund holds 10K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

State Street holds 39K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Digital Media Solutions. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 27.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DMS is 0.00%, a decrease of 76.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 27.15% to 699K shares.

Digital Media Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. is an innovative global solutions provider of digital performance advertising and a connection point between digital advertising clients and their prospective customers. The DMS first-party data asset, proprietary advertising technology, significant proprietary media distribution and data-driven processes help digital advertising clients de-risk their advertising spend while scaling their customer bases.

