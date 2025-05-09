$BTCS stock is up 23% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BTCS stock has now risen 23% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,765,680 of trading volume.

$BTCS Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $BTCS:

$BTCS insiders have traded $BTCS stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BTCS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES W ALLEN (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 200,000 shares for an estimated $282,539 .

. MELANIE PUMP sold 22,000 shares for an estimated $76,780

$BTCS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of $BTCS stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.