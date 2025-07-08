BTCS Inc. to Raise $100 Million in 2025 for Strategic Ethereum Acquisition

BTCS Inc. plans to raise $100 million in 2025 to acquire Ethereum, enhancing its Ethereum-focused strategy and shareholder value.

BTCS Inc., a blockchain technology company, has announced its intention to raise $100 million in 2025 to acquire Ethereum, with a focus on becoming a leading public entity in Ethereum infrastructure and a major holder of ETH. CEO Charles Allen emphasized the growth potential of Ethereum and the company's strategy to minimize shareholder dilution while enhancing capital efficiency. BTCS plans to utilize a mix of decentralized finance (DeFi) and traditional finance (TradFi) mechanisms, including At-The-Market equity sales, convertible debt, and on-chain borrowing through Aave, to facilitate this capital raise. The company aims to create a sustainable balance sheet by adhering to a net asset value leverage cap and believes its innovative funding approach will bridge the gap between DeFi and TradFi, ultimately creating shareholder value.

Potential Positives

BTCS announced its strategic intent to raise $100 million in 2025 to acquire Ethereum, aiming to become a leading publicly traded company focused on Ethereum infrastructure.

The company plans to use a sophisticated financing model that combines decentralized finance (DeFi) and traditional finance (TradFi) mechanisms, enhancing capital efficiency and minimizing shareholder dilution.

BTCS intends to leverage its experience in capital markets and its existing infrastructure to support rapid operation scaling, positioning itself to capitalize on increased institutional interest in Ethereum.

Potential Negatives

The company’s intent to raise $100 million primarily to acquire Ethereum may raise concerns among investors about its heavy reliance on a single cryptocurrency, exposing the company to market volatility and potential financial risks.

The press release emphasizes a sophisticated financing model featuring complex mechanisms such as DeFi borrowing and convertible debt, which could be perceived as overly complicated and risky by more conservative investors.

Forward-looking statements regarding Ethereum’s growth potential and the company’s plans may lead to skepticism, especially considering the unpredictable nature of crypto markets and previous performance challenges faced by BTCS.

FAQ

What is BTCS Inc.'s new funding initiative?

BTCS Inc. aims to raise $100 million in 2025 to acquire Ethereum as part of its growth strategy.

Why does BTCS want to acquire Ethereum?

BTCS believes Ethereum has significant growth potential and is vital for the future digital financial infrastructure.

How will BTCS structure its capital raises?

BTCS plans to use a mix of ATM equity sales, convertible debt, DeFi borrowing, and staking to optimize capital efficiency.

What are the principles of BTCS's DeFi/TradFi strategy?

Key principles include minimizing dilution, adhering to a NAV leverage cap of 40%, and maximizing capital efficiency during financing.

How does BTCS plan to enhance shareholder value?

BTCS aims to bridge DeFi and traditional finance, increase Ethereum holdings, and drive revenue growth through innovative financing methods.

$BTCS Insider Trading Activity

$BTCS insiders have traded $BTCS stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BTCS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAL HANDERHAN (COO) sold 150,000 shares for an estimated $450,000

CHARLES W ALLEN (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 200,000 shares for an estimated $282,539.

$BTCS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $BTCS stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Silver Spring, MD, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCS Inc. (Nasdaq:



BTCS



) (“BTCS” or the “Company”) short for Blockchain Technology Consensus Solutions, a blockchain technology-focused company, today announced its strategic intent to raise $100 million in 2025 to acquire Ethereum. This initiative is part of the Company’s long-term vision to build the leading publicly traded company focused on Ethereum infrastructure while remaining one of the largest holders of ETH among public companies.





“



We believe that Ethereum has significant growth potential and is central to the future digital financial infrastructure. Now, with Ethereum at 2021 price levels, is the time to deepen our exposure,



” said Charles Allen, CEO of BTCS. “



Our approach to capital formation has been – and continues to be – designed to minimize dilution, maximize flexibility, and align with our commitment to sound financial management for the protection of our shareholders.



”





This initiative represents a transformative expansion of BTCS’s Ethereum-first strategy, leveraging a cutting-edge financing model that combines both decentralized finance (“DeFi”) and traditional finance (“TradFi”) mechanisms. The planned capital raises



1



will be structured through a sophisticated DeFi/TradFi accretion flywheel consisting of At-The-Market (“ATM”) equity sales, convertible debt issuance, on-chain borrowing via Aave, yield generated from



NodeOps



(staking Ethereum), and vertical integration with



Builder+



(block building), one of the most advanced opportunities for driving revenue and increasing ETH per share while minimizing dilution.











Key principles of the DeFi/TradFi Strategy







Subject to market conditions, the Company intends to raise funds to acquire Ethereum on a rolling basis, with a targeted emphasis on maximizing capital efficiency. BTCS plans to adhere to a strict net asset value (“NAV”) leverage cap of up to 40% at the time of each financing, covering its combined exposure to convertible debt and Aave borrowings, to ensure a conservative and sustainable balance sheet. The strategy includes:









ATM Equity Sales



: Opportunistic issuance through the Company’s existing ATM program, designed to access equity markets efficiently and transparently. This would utilize BTCS’s current $250 million shelf registration to the extent it is not restricted by baby shelf limitations.











Convertible Debt



: Opportunistic use of the



previously announced



convertible debt arrangement with ATW Partners LLC (“ATW”), which BTCS may utilize upon mutual agreement with ATW, provided it represents the lowest cost of capital. This arrangement, which forms part of BTCS’s broader capital strategy, is designed to provide access to funding while minimizing shareholder dilution.











DeFi Borrowing via Aave



: Continuing to borrow stablecoins from Aave using ETH as collateral. This structure operates as a perpetual loan, carrying no associated banking or underwriting fees. The current net annual cost of capital remains extremely favorable at around 3%,



with no shareholder dilution



. This structure can be implemented in minutes, is highly scalable, and provides a flexible mechanism for rapid growth.







This innovative mix of financing is designed to achieve the least dilutive cost of capital while expanding the Company’s Ethereum holdings in a responsible and forward-looking manner, with the goal of increasing its ETH per share and simultaneously driving revenue growth.







A New Frontier in Crypto Capital Formation







By utilizing both decentralized and institutional capital markets, BTCS aims to set a precedent for how public blockchain companies can bridge DeFi and TradFi to create shareholder value and foster trust in programmable financial systems.





“



We’re engineering a capital structure that mirrors the ethos of crypto itself—efficient, transparent, and decentralized,



” said Allen. “



With 20 years of capital markets experience and 10 years at the forefront of crypto, BTCS is uniquely positioned to lead in this new paradigm. With a new crypto-friendly administration and increased institutional interest in Ethereum, now is the time to rapidly scale our operations.



”





The chart below illustrates the history of BTCS’s ETH accumulation over the last 5 years:













The Company plans to provide additional updates, in accordance with its disclosure obligations under securities laws, regarding the specific timelines, instruments, and market conditions as part of its regular investor communications.







About BTCS:







BTCS Inc. (Nasdaq: BTCS) (short for Blockchain Technology Consensus Solutions) is a U.S.-based blockchain infrastructure technology company currently focused on driving scalable revenue growth through its blockchain infrastructure operations. BTCS has honed its expertise in blockchain network operations, particularly in block building and validator node management. Its branded block-building operation, Builder+, leverages advanced algorithms to optimize block construction for on-chain validation, thus maximizing gas fee revenues. BTCS also supports other blockchain networks by operating validator nodes and staking its crypto assets across multiple proof-of-stake networks, allowing crypto holders to delegate assets to BTCS-managed nodes. In addition, the Company has developed ChainQ, an AI-powered blockchain data analytics platform, which enhances user access and engagement within the blockchain ecosystem. Committed to innovation and adaptability, BTCS is strategically positioned to expand its blockchain operations and infrastructure beyond Ethereum as the ecosystem evolves.



Explore how BTCS is revolutionizing blockchain infrastructure in the public markets by visiting







www.btcs.com





.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release, constitute “forward-looking statements” within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 including statements regarding plans to raise $100 million in 2025, Ethereum’s growth potential, plans for capital raises and limiting our NAV leverage cap and rapidly increasing the Company’s ETH per share and simultaneously driving revenue growth. Words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” “predict,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “intend” or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation market conditions, regulatory issues and requirements, unexpected issues with Builder+, as well as risks set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 which was filed on March 20, 2025. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.







1



Subject to regulatory approval and market conditions.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.