BTC Development Announces Pricing Of IPO

September 30, 2025 — 09:53 am EDT

(RTTNews) - BTC Development (BDCIU) announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 22 million units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The company's units will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol BDCIU and will begin trading on September 30, 2025. Each unit issued in the offering consists of one class A ordinary share of the company and one-fourth of one redeemable warrant, each whole warrant exercisable for one class A ordinary share at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. The closing of the offering is anticipated to take place on or about October 1, 2025.

BTC Development is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

