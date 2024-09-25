BT Group Strikes Balance Between Capital and Dividend Growth

Shares of UK-based BT Group PLC (GB:BT.A) help investors balance their capital and dividend growth. BT shares have surged to almost 150p after dropping to a low of 100p in April 2024. Year-to-date, BT Group stock has gained 19.5%. Moving ahead, analysts predict around 25% growth in the share price. Additionally, the dividend yield of 5.48% beats the sector average, making it an attractive pick for income investors.

BT Group is a telecommunications company that provides fixed-line, mobile, and broadband services in the UK and other countries worldwide.

Unlock Smarter Stocks with TipRanks Tools

TipRanks provides a range of tools to assist users in selecting stocks that offer balanced growth. Its Stock Screener, available for multiple markets, allows users to filter and choose stocks based on several criteria. It also offers additional metrics like analyst price targets, market capitalization, earnings data, and more to guide investment decisions.

Analysts Bullish on BT Group Shares

Overall, analysts maintain a positive outlook on BT shares, given its progress toward meeting its FY25 targets. The company aims to achieve a normalized free cash flow (NFCF) of £1.5 billion for FY25, up from £1.28 billion last year. Alongside boosting cash flows, BT Group expects adjusted revenue growth of 0-1% for FY25, with adjusted EBITDA projected to rise to £8.2 billion from £8.1 billion in FY24.

Moreover, analysts are also optimistic about the company’s cost-saving initiatives. In its FY23/24 results, the company announced that it had passed the peak of its capital spending on fiber broadband expansion and achieved £3 billion in cost savings. BT Group now targets an additional £3 billion in savings by the end of 2029.

Over the last three months, the stock has received two Buy ratings from analysts. In July, Barclays analyst Maurice Patrick confirmed a Buy rating on the stock. He expects an upside of 45% in BT shares. Similarly, Berenberg Bank reiterated a Buy rating on BT stock last month. However, it predicts a modest growth of 4.6%.

BT Group’s Recent Dividend

BT Group declared a total dividend of 8p for the fiscal year 2023/24, an increase from the 7.7p paid the previous year. This included a final dividend of 5.69p and an interim dividend of 2.31p per share.

What Is the Prediction for BT Stock?

According to TipRanks consensus, BT.A stock has received a Moderate Buy rating, based on two Buy recommendations. The BT Group share price target is 185p, which reflects 25% upside potential from the current trading level.

See more BT.A analyst ratings.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.