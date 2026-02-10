BSV Offers Lower Cost and Fewer Holdings Than IGSB

Key Points

BSV charges a slightly lower expense ratio than IGSB and manages over three times the assets under management (AUM).

IGSB delivered a marginally higher 1-year total return and yield, but both ETFs have similar sector exposures.

Both funds experienced limited drawdowns and track short-term investment-grade bonds, yet BSV holds far fewer securities.

The Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEMKT:BSV) and iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) both target short-term, investment-grade bonds, but BSV offers a marginally lower cost, much larger assets under management, and a smaller portfolio.

Both IGSB and BSV are designed for investors seeking stability and income from high-quality, short-duration bonds. Still, they differ in key areas such as expenses, yield, and portfolio breadth. This comparison looks at how their approaches, performance, and structure stack up for those weighing which may better fit a conservative bond allocation.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric IGSB BSV Issuer IShares Vanguard Expense ratio 0.04% 0.03% 1-yr return (as of 2026-02-09) 6.9% 5.9% Dividend yield 4.5% 3.9% Beta 0.41 0.41

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-year return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.

BSV is slightly more affordable with a 0.03% expense ratio compared to IGSB’s 0.04%, and IGSB pays a higher dividend yield by 0.6 percentage points as of early 2026.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric IGSB BSV Growth of $1,000 over 5 years $1,127 $1,084

What's inside

BSV tracks a broad mix of U.S. government, investment-grade corporate, and some international dollar-denominated bonds, all maturing within one to five years. The fund launched nearly 19 years ago and currently holds 3,115 securities, with top positions in U.S. Treasury Note/Bond 3.63% 12/31/2030 (1.18%), U.S. Treasury Note/Bond 4.00% 02/28/2030 (0.88%), and U.S. Treasury Note/Bond 3.50% 11/30/2030 (0.83%).

IGSB also focuses on investment-grade bonds in the one- to five-year range but maintains a much broader portfolio, holding over 4,499 positions. Its top holdings include Blk Csh Fnd Treasury Sl Agency (0.50%), Eagle Funding Luxco S. R.l. 144a 08/17/2030 (0.33%), followed by corporate bonds issued by T-Mobile and Bank of America. Neither bond ETF carries structural quirks or leverage.

What this means for investors

Investors may be interested in bond funds in early 2026 to take advantage of the possibility of further rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. The Fed cut rates twice last year, and it’s widely expected that rates will come down further. This makes high-yielding, investment-grade bonds more attractive right now.

Both BSV and IGSB are high-quality funds focusing on investment-grade bonds. While BSV has a lower expense ratio, the 0.01 percentage point difference is not enough to worry about, considering IGSB’s higher dividend yield.

It’s hard not to like IGSB right now. It pays a yield of over 4% at the moment, which is more attractive given its larger bond portfolio and history of beating BSV’s returns.

However, if safety is your goal, BSV’s nearly 70% allocation to U.S. government bonds might be the better choice. Still, both funds had similar drawdowns when interest rates rose in 2022. IGSB has proven to be a quality bond fund for income investors, given its superior returns with relatively low volatility.

