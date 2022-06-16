Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, which added 43,900,000 units, or a 9.3% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF, which added 6,600,000 units, for a 37.9% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of IPAC, in morning trading today Sea is off about 6.9%, and Grab Holdings is lower by about 6.6%.

VIDEO: BSV, IPAC: Big ETF Inflows

