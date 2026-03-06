BSTZ Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Blackrock Science and Technology Term Trust Common (Symbol: BSTZ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.74, changing hands as low as $21.33 per share. Blackrock Science and Technology Term Trust Common shares are currently trading off about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BSTZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BSTZ's low point in its 52 week range is $15.22 per share, with $23.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.40.

