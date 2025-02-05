News & Insights

Markets
BSCU

BSCU Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

February 05, 2025 — 04:40 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: BSCU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.50, changing hands as high as $16.51 per share. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BSCU shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, BSCU's low point in its 52 week range is $15.89 per share, with $17.1299 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.49.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:
 Stocks Crossing Below Their 200 Day Moving Average
 VRTV shares outstanding history
 Institutional Holders of KEG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stocks Crossing Below Their 200 Day Moving Average -> VRTV shares outstanding history -> Institutional Holders of KEG -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BSCU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.