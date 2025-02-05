BSCU Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: BSCU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.50, changing hands as high as $16.51 per share. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BSCU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BSCU's low point in its 52 week range is $15.89 per share, with $17.1299 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.49.

