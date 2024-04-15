BSCS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of the Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: BSCS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $19.79, changing hands as low as $19.75 per share. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond shares are currently trading down about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BSCS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BSCS's low point in its 52 week range is $19.07 per share, with $20.345 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.78.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.