BSBR Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Banco Santander Brasil SA (Symbol: BSBR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $5.85, changing hands as low as $5.81 per share. Banco Santander Brasil SA shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BSBR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BSBR's low point in its 52 week range is $4.76 per share, with $6.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.83.

