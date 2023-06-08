BRYAN GARNIER Upgrades Remy Cointreau (EPA:RCO)

Fintel reports that on June 1, 2023, BRYAN GARNIER upgraded their outlook for Remy Cointreau (EPA:RCO) from Sell to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.36% Upside

As of June 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Remy Cointreau is 180.80. The forecasts range from a low of 135.34 to a high of $239.40. The average price target represents an increase of 28.36% from its latest reported closing price of 140.85.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Remy Cointreau is 1,639MM, an increase of 6.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.30.

Remy Cointreau Maintains 1.31% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.31%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.12%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

For a list of the companies with the highest dividend yield, see Fintel's Dividend Screener.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 217 funds or institutions reporting positions in Remy Cointreau. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RCO is 0.19%, a decrease of 9.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.47% to 3,126K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRJAX - PGIM Jennison Global Opportunities Fund holds 360K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 562K shares, representing a decrease of 55.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCO by 22.05% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 330K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 334K shares, representing a decrease of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCO by 3.69% over the last quarter.

PWJAX - PGIM Jennison International Opportunities Fund holds 315K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 467K shares, representing a decrease of 48.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCO by 26.04% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 284K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 190K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 191K shares, representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCO by 0.47% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.