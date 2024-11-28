Bryah Resources Reports Strong AGM Results

Bryah Resources Ltd. (AU:BYH) has released an update.

Bryah Resources Limited (ASX: BYH) announced the successful outcomes of its Annual General Meeting held on November 28, 2024, with all resolutions passed by a significant majority. Key resolutions included the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the re-election of Director Ian Stuart. This positive result underscores strong shareholder support for Bryah’s strategic direction.

