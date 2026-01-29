Markets
BC

Brunswick Swings To Profit In Q4

January 29, 2026 — 07:15 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Brunswick Corp. (BC) a manufacturer of recreation products, Thursday reported earnings for the fourth quarter compared to a loss for the same period last year, on account of minimal impairment charges recorded this time as compared to last time.

Further, the company presented its outlook for the first quarter and fiscal 2026.

Quarterly earnings were $18.7 million or $0.28 per share compared with a loss of $82.5 million or $1.24 per share of the prior year.

Revenue increased 16 percent to $1.33 billion from $1.15 billion of the previous year, on improved market conditions, increased wholesale shipments to channel partners, pricing actions taken earlier in the year.

Looking forward to the first quarter, the company expects adjusted EPS in the range of $0.35 to $0.45 and revenue between $1.2 billion and $1.4 billion.

For the full year, the company expects Adjusted EPS in the range of $3.80 to $4.40 and Net sales between $5.6 billion and $5.8 billion.

On Wednesday, BC shares closed at $84.17, down 1.87% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.