Brunswick Swings To Profit In Q4

(RTTNews) - Brunswick Corp. (BC) a manufacturer of recreation products, Thursday reported earnings for the fourth quarter compared to a loss for the same period last year, on account of minimal impairment charges recorded this time as compared to last time.

Further, the company presented its outlook for the first quarter and fiscal 2026.

Quarterly earnings were $18.7 million or $0.28 per share compared with a loss of $82.5 million or $1.24 per share of the prior year.

Revenue increased 16 percent to $1.33 billion from $1.15 billion of the previous year, on improved market conditions, increased wholesale shipments to channel partners, pricing actions taken earlier in the year.

Looking forward to the first quarter, the company expects adjusted EPS in the range of $0.35 to $0.45 and revenue between $1.2 billion and $1.4 billion.

For the full year, the company expects Adjusted EPS in the range of $3.80 to $4.40 and Net sales between $5.6 billion and $5.8 billion.

On Wednesday, BC shares closed at $84.17, down 1.87% on the New York Stock Exchange.

