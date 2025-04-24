BRUNSWICK Earnings Results: $BC Reports Quarterly Earnings

BRUNSWICK ($BC) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.56 per share, beating estimates of $0.24 by $0.32. The company also reported revenue of $1,221,800,000, beating estimates of $1,165,479,700 by $56,320,300.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $BC stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

BRUNSWICK Insider Trading Activity

BRUNSWICK insiders have traded $BC stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID M FOULKES (Chief Executive Officer) sold 23,829 shares for an estimated $1,911,562

RYAN M GWILLIM (E.V.P. , CFO, CSO) sold 8,253 shares for an estimated $537,187

JOSEPH W MCCLANATHAN sold 4,745 shares for an estimated $380,264

RANDALL S ALTMAN (SVP and Controller) sold 3,417 shares for an estimated $215,988

CHRISTOPHER F DEKKER (E.V.P. GEN COUNSEL & SECRETARY) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $167,420

BRENNA PREISSER (E.V.P. & President Boat Group) sold 1,600 shares for an estimated $103,808

NANCY E COOPER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 799 shares for an estimated $57,775 .

. REGINALD FILS-AIME purchased 225 shares for an estimated $17,777

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

BRUNSWICK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 170 institutional investors add shares of BRUNSWICK stock to their portfolio, and 196 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

BRUNSWICK Government Contracts

We have seen $109,802 of award payments to $BC over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

BRUNSWICK Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BC stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 02/24.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

BRUNSWICK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $73.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $56.0 on 04/04/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

