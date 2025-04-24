BRUNSWICK Earnings Results: $BC Reports Quarterly Earnings

BRUNSWICK ($BC) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.56 per share, beating estimates of $0.24 by $0.32. The company also reported revenue of $1,221,800,000, beating estimates of $1,165,479,700 by $56,320,300.
BRUNSWICK Insider Trading Activity
BRUNSWICK insiders have traded $BC stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID M FOULKES (Chief Executive Officer) sold 23,829 shares for an estimated $1,911,562
- RYAN M GWILLIM (E.V.P. , CFO, CSO) sold 8,253 shares for an estimated $537,187
- JOSEPH W MCCLANATHAN sold 4,745 shares for an estimated $380,264
- RANDALL S ALTMAN (SVP and Controller) sold 3,417 shares for an estimated $215,988
- CHRISTOPHER F DEKKER (E.V.P. GEN COUNSEL & SECRETARY) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $167,420
- BRENNA PREISSER (E.V.P. & President Boat Group) sold 1,600 shares for an estimated $103,808
- NANCY E COOPER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 799 shares for an estimated $57,775.
- REGINALD FILS-AIME purchased 225 shares for an estimated $17,777
BRUNSWICK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 170 institutional investors add shares of BRUNSWICK stock to their portfolio, and 196 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P added 1,195,688 shares (+73.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $77,337,099
- FMR LLC removed 1,191,834 shares (-28.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $77,087,823
- FIL LTD added 851,449 shares (+323.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $55,071,721
- KENSICO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP removed 506,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,728,080
- TURTLE CREEK ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. added 488,412 shares (+19.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,590,488
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO removed 315,946 shares (-13.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,435,387
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 297,230 shares (-21.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,224,836
BRUNSWICK Government Contracts
We have seen $109,802 of award payments to $BC over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- OUTBOARD MOTORS FOR WATER TAXI, TAXI CAYUCO SCIENCE BOAT: $43,170
- MERCURY OUTBOARD ENGINES AND PARTS: $29,775
- PARTS - STOCK BCI/BOC: $21,979
- OUTBOARD ENGINES - AGUJON BOAT FROM NAOS.: $14,878
BRUNSWICK Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $BC stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 02/24.
BRUNSWICK Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $73.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $56.0 on 04/04/2025
