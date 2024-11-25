News & Insights

Stocks

Brunel Appoints Aad Kuiper to Supervisory Board

November 25, 2024 — 01:06 pm EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Brunel International N.V. (GB:0QUM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Brunel International N.V. has appointed Aad Kuiper to its Supervisory Board, effective December 1, 2024, following approval from its Extraordinary General Meeting. Kuiper’s extensive experience in industrial and B2B sectors is expected to align with Brunel’s strategic goals, contributing to the company’s growth. Brunel continues to strengthen its leadership as it delivers workforce solutions across various global industries.

For further insights into GB:0QUM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.