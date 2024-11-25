Brunel Appoints Aad Kuiper to Supervisory Board

Brunel International N.V. (GB:0QUM) has released an update.

Brunel International N.V. has appointed Aad Kuiper to its Supervisory Board, effective December 1, 2024, following approval from its Extraordinary General Meeting. Kuiper’s extensive experience in industrial and B2B sectors is expected to align with Brunel’s strategic goals, contributing to the company’s growth. Brunel continues to strengthen its leadership as it delivers workforce solutions across various global industries.

