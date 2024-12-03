Bruker Stock Might Rise From the Launch of Dimension Nexus AFM

Bruker Corporation BRKR recently launched the Dimension Nexus atomic force microscope (AFM) at the 2024 MRS Fall Meeting & Exhibit. Dimension Nexus comes with the latest-generation NanoScope 6 controller to deliver wider access to Bruker’s exclusive PeakForce Tapping technology and more than 50 AFM modes.

The latest launch adds to the company’s industry-leading Dimension AFM product line.

BRKR’s Likely Stock Trend Following the News

Subsequent to the news, the share price of BRKR moved south 1.5% to $57.51 on Monday.

Bruker’s Dimension AFM product line has had more than 4600 systems installed around the world. The company already has several Bruker AFMs in open-access user facilities, with the Dimension AFM product line installed in more than 4600 systems worldwide. Bruker is continuously putting efforts into bringing new technology to further support researchers in academia and industry. Henceforth, we expect the launch of Dimension Nexus AFM to motivate market sentiment toward BRKR stock in the upcoming days.

Bruker currently has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion. In the fourth quarter of 2024, it had an earnings yield of 7.1% compared with the industry’s 5.6%. The company has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 5.32%.

More Details on Bruker’s Dimension Nexus AFM

Dimension Nexus is an open-architecture system with low drift and noise that enables researchers to collect high-quality data for routine and custom experiments. The high-speed NanoScope 6 controller, combined with Bruker’s ScanAsyst technology, ensures unprecedented ease of use. Additionally, Dimension Nexus supports a wide array of unique modes, such as AFM-nDMA for viscoelastic measurements, PeakForce QNM for high-resolution quantitative mapping of mechanical properties and DataCube modes for hyperspectral imaging.

The upgradability and enhanced ease of use of Dimension Nexus are critical developments that cater to the evolving needs of growing labs and multi-user facilities.

Industry Prospects Favour BRKR

Per a report from Coherent Market Insights, the atomic force microscope market is expected to reach $837.6 million by 2031 at a compound annual growth rate of 4.8% from 2024 to 2031.

The growing semiconductor and electronics industry and the rising adoption of nanotechnology and material sciences are expected to act as key drivers for the market's growth.

Other Recent Developments by Bruker

Earlier this month, Bruker announced a new technology, named EpicIF (Enhanced photobleaching in cyclic immunofluorescence), to further enhance the CellScape Precise Spatial Proteomics platform for highly multiplexed immunofluorescence (IF). The new technology is likely to enhance the CellScape platform by expanding antibody compatibility and doubling throughput while maintaining tissue integrity and lack of cross-reactivity.



Last month, the company announced the formation of a new division, Bruker Spatial Biology, to offer the most diverse and comprehensive solutions for spatial biology. It operates coordination across three entities — the two businesses of NanoString Technologies and Canopy Biosciences, along with its subsidiary Bruker Spatial Genomics, Inc.

BRKR’s Price Performance

In the past year, BRKR’s shares have risen 2.8% compared with the industry’s 21.8% growth.

