Bruker (BRKR) to Improve Spatial Biology With New Launch

Bruker Corporation’s BRKR company, Canopy Biosciences, recently announced the commercial launch of the CellScape system. It is the next generation in ChipCytometry instrumentation, which advances the cutting-edge for quantitative in situ spatial phenotyping.

ChipCytometry offers single-cell targeted spatial proteomics for complex whole-tissue analysis of the tumor microenvironment, and deep immune profiling for immunology, neuroscience, and infectious disease applications. The novel benchtop CellScape system builds on the primary strengths of ZellScannerONE -- the original ChipCytometry instrument.

Per Canopy Biosciences management, the CellScape instrument was designed as an integrated, multiplexed imaging system utilizing Bruker’s advanced fluorescence microscopy expertise. It is highly optimized for the application of high-throughput quantitative spatial omics with sub-cellular resolution.

CellScape Applications in Detail

CellScape system maintains the core ChipCytometry technology’s key features, such as high-plex phenotyping with single-cell resolution, very high dynamic range imaging for detection and quantification of both high- and low-expressing targets, and compatibility with standard commercially available fluorescently labelled antibodies, eliminating the need for proprietary antibody conjugation.

In addition, the novel CellScape system offers complete walk-away automation, better optical performance, sub-cellular resolution and profoundly greater throughput for whole slide imaging of millions of cells with its multiplexed fluidics integration.



This potent combination of features will considerably enhance researchers’ workflow, speed up spatial biology discovery, and drive greater adoption of high-plex spatial omics for translational and clinical applications.

Higher Throughput With CellScape

The CellScape system offers markedly improved throughput compared to the previous generation of ChipCytometry instrumentation, through enhanced optics and automation. When combined with multi-sample automated processing, which comes standard with every CellScape, the platform will have among the highest throughput of any highly multiplexed spatial proteomics system available at present. The CellScape system’s increased throughput and automation will allow researchers to scale up studies and explore larger cohorts, accelerating studies aimed at improving patient care.

The CellScape system will also be available with an optional FalconFast configuration, which provides a substantial boost to throughput further, bringing into reach large-scale clinical studies that were previously impossible to conduct at a high plex.

Industry Prospects

Per a report published in Research and Markets, the global spatial OMICS market is expected to see a CAGR of 10.3% by 2028. Factors such as increasing potential of spatial OMICS as a cancer diagnostic tool, growing uptake of spatial OMICS in drug discovery and development as well as several technological advancements are fuelling market growth.

Given the market prospects, Canopy Biosciences’ latest launch of CellScape system seems well-timed.

Notable Developments

Bruker has been engaged in a number of significant developments.

In March 2022, Bruker and Newomics Inc. announced collaborations on a novel liquid chromatography–mass spectrometry (LC–MS) platform for drug discovery in the Pharma/Biopharma industry and research institutions. The companies have reached an agreement to co-market Newomics’ Microflow-nanospray Electrospray Ionization (MnESI) product line alongside Bruker’s maxis II and timsTOF Pro 2 mass spectrometers.

In February 2022, the company unveiled its TIMS DIA-NN software for the high-throughput, deep and unbiased 4D proteomics workflow at US HUPO. This software features the novel TIMScore algorithm, which leverages machine learning to predict CCS values of tryptic and phosphorylated peptides.

In the same month, the company acquired PepSep-- a Danish company specializing in nanoflow liquid chromatography (nanoLC) columns, specialty emitters and components to optimize nanoflow proteomics workflows. These technologies are extensively used in Bruker’s nanoElute UHPLC system. The financial terms of the transaction have been kept under wraps.

Share Price Performance

The stock has underperformed its industry over the past year. It has grown 26.2% compared to the industry’s growth of 19.7%.

Zacks Rank and Other Key Picks

Currently, Bruker carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Other top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Henry Schein, Inc. HSIC, Owens & Minor, Inc. OMI and AmerisourceBergen Corporation ABC.

Henry Schein, carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has an estimated long-term growth rate of 11.8%. Henry Schein’s earnings surpassed estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 25.5%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Henry Schein has outperformed the industry over the past year. HSIC has gained 41.9% compared with the industry’s 13.7% rise over the past year.

Owens & Minor, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, has a long-term earnings growth rate of 23.6%. Owens & Minor’s earnings surpassed estimates in the trailing four quarters, delivering a surprise of 32.4%, on average.

Owens & Minor has outperformed the industry over the past year. OMI has gained 41% against a 11.8% industry decline in the said period.

AmerisourceBergen, sporting a Zacks Rank #2, has a long-term earnings growth rate of 8.2%. In the trailing four quarters, AmerisourceBergen’s earnings surpassed estimates in three and missed in one, delivering an average surprise of 2.3%.

AmerisourceBergen has outperformed its industry in the past year, gaining 41.2% versus the industry’s 13.7% rise.

