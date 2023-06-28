Bruker (BRKR) Introduces the D6 PHASER Benchtop XRD Platform

Bruker Corporation BRKR recently introduced the D6 PHASER X-Ray Diffraction (“XRD”) system. The new benchtop XRD platform is designed with the analytical flexibility typically available only in larger, floor-standing systems.

The newest offering is built on the success of the Bruker D2 PHASER XRD system. The D6 PHASER benchtop XRD platform will support material analysis and advanced material discoveries by offering unmatched benchtop capabilities, versatility and a great user experience.

News in Detail

In contrast to conventional, more limited benchtop XRD instruments, the D6 PHASER enables analytical methods that go beyond powder diffraction. It combines the functionality of the floor-standing D8 platform with an innovative benchtop design that includes high X-ray excitation power and a versatile set of X-ray optics. The Motorized Air Scatter Screen enables dynamic beam optimization for optimum performance over the goniometer range.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The D6 PHASER can be equipped with a range of sample stages for a large variety of X-ray diffraction applications, including capillary transmission, grazing incidence diffraction, X-ray reflectometry, residual stress, texture analysis and non-ambient investigations. The DaVinci stage interface allows swapping sample stages without realignment.

Combined with the DIFFRAC.SUITE software, the D6 PHASER provides flexibility for automated push-button methods or to customize measurement configurations for optimized data quality. The system does not require any external water cooling and has no special electrical requirements for convenience to bring versatile, high-performance XRD to any laboratory.

The D6 PHASER is available as a GxP-compliant solution and complies with the latest radiation protection and machinery directives. With its wide range of capabilities, the platform will enable more XRD applications for new markets and user communities.

Industry Prospects

Per a Research report, the global XRD market was valued at $690.1 million in 2019 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.2% by 2026.

Recent Highlights

At the 71st ASMS meeting held from Jun 4-8, 2023, BRKR announced transformative sensitivity on the 4D-Proteomics timsTOF platform with the launch of the timsTOF Ultra mass spectrometer. The company also introduced the VistaScan software for enhanced dia-PASEF 4D-Proteomics, the EVOQ DART-TQ+ mass spectrometer, the Impact II VIP ESI-TOF (time of flight) system and the TargetScreener 4D software for applied markets.

Earlier in May, Bruker completed the acquisition of ZONTAL Inc. The buyout strengthens Bruker BioSpin’s Integrated Data Solutions software division, which includes Mestrelab Research, Arxspan and Optimal.

Price Performance

In the past six months, Bruker has outperformed the industry. Shares of the company have rallied 10.1% against the industry’s fall of 11.7%.

