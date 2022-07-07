Bruker (BRKR) Debuts NMR Test for Research on Long COVID Risks

Bruker Corporation BRKR recently launched PhenoRisk PACS RuO— a research-use-only NMR test for molecular phenomics research on ‘Long COVID’ patients’ blood samples. The novel NMR test leverages a multiplexed combination of biomarkers identified at the Australian National Phenome Center (ANPC) at Murdoch University.

The PhenoRisk PACS RuO test holds great promise in research on early-stage risk factors, longitudinal recovery monitoring and potential secondary organ damage in case of cardiovascular disease, type II diabetes, kidney dysfunction and inflammation.

It comprises an Avance IVDr NMR spectroscopy system that simultaneously tests several biological mechanisms of action in a 20-minute blood test from SARS-CoV-2 acute infection survivors. These patients experience long-term sequelae, also known as Post-Acute COVID Syndrome (PACS), or more commonly, ‘Long COVID’ syndrome.

Following the preliminary validation in the International COVID-19 Research Network, Bruker began offering this multi-organ PACS risk screen to the clinical and pharmaceutical research community. Per management, the PhenoRisk PACS RuO can make substantial research contributions to combat the effects of Long COVID.

An Overview of the Functionality of the New Test

The PhenoRisk PACS RuO test detects metabolic and proteomic biomarkers of SARS-CoV-2 pathobiology, even in asymptomatic acute COVID cases. Examining COVID-triggered pheno-conversion can quantitatively distinguish between PACS patients and healthy or fully recovered individuals. Meanwhile, subsequent pheno-reversion of metabolic signatures identified by PhenoRisk PACS RuO may suggest PACS recovery.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The PhenoRisk PACS RuO also quantifies composite signals for groups of glycoproteins and phospholipids. This can indicate risk related to inflammation and cardiovascular disease and the new Supramolecular Phospholipid Composite (SPC) NMR biomarker.

More on the News

The PhenoRisk PACS1.0 RuO broadens Bruker’s offering for clinical research based on its Avance IVDr NMR platform. This platform currently provides lipoprotein profiles (B.I.LISA) and quantification of small molecules in plasma and urine (B.I.QuantPS2.0, B.I.QuantUR1.1).

Industry Prospect

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global COVID-19 diagnostics market is expected to see a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2030. Factors such as rising government initiatives for mass testing, the growing need for speedy diagnostics, and the absence of specific drugs can be attributable to market growth.

Given the market potential, Bruker’s latest launch to asses Long COVID risks seems strategic.

Other Notable Developments

Bruker engaged in several significant developments in June 2022.

The company released the NeuraLight 3D Ultra module to support advanced neuroscience and optogenetics research applications on its Ultima multiphoton microscopes. When combined with the imaging capabilities of the Ultima 2Pplus microscope, the NeuraLight 3D Ultra enables researchers to examine behavior, perception and disease mechanisms at a larger scale and on a time period that reflects on the underlying biology.

Bruker launched the timsTOF HT system at the 70th ASMS meeting to further enhance the revolutionary 4D Multiomics timsTOF platform. The timsTOF HT comprises a novel 4th-generation TIMS (trapped ion mobility separation) XR cell and 14bit digitizer for an even higher dynamic range, enhanced peptide coverage and more precise quantitation. This launch is likely to bolster Bruker’s CALID Group portfolio.

Share Price Performance

The stock has underperformed its industry in the past year. It has declined 13.6% compared with the industry’s 18.4% fall.

Zacks Rank and Other Key Picks

Currently, Bruker carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

A few better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space that investors can consider are AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. AMN, Novo Nordisk NVO and Merck & Co., Inc. MRK.

AMN Healthcare has a long-term earnings growth rate of 1.1%. The company surpassed earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, delivering a surprise of 15.6%, on average. It currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

AMN Healthcare has outperformed its industry in the past year. AMN has gained 14.5% against the industry’s 12.4% fall.

Novo Nordisk has a long-term earnings growth rate of 14.5%. The company surpassed earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, delivering a surprise of 7.6%, on average. It currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #2.

Novo Nordisk has outperformed its industry in the past year. NVO has gained 26.8% against the industry’s 16.3% growth.

Merck has a long-term earnings growth rate of 10.1%. The company surpassed earnings estimates in the trailing three quarters and missed in one, delivering a surprise of 13.4%, on average. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Merck has outperformed its industry in the past year. MRK has gained 19.3% against the industry’s 16.4% growth.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.