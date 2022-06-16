Bruker (BRKR) Debuts Module on Ultima Multiphoton Microscopes

Bruker Corporation BRKR announced the release of the NeuraLight 3D Ultra module to support advanced neuroscience and optogenetics research applications on its Ultima multiphoton microscopes. The new module offers revolutionary 3D holographic photostimulation, particularly optimized for functional and large-scale neural networks and brain computation studies.

When combined with the imaging capabilities of the Ultima 2Pplus microscope, the NeuraLight 3D Ultra enables researchers to examine behavior, perception and disease mechanisms at a larger scale and on a time period that reflects on the underlying biology. Per management, the Ultima 2Pplus microscope paired with the NeuraLight 3D Ultra provides an optimized solution for all-optical interrogations of the brain.

A Detailed View on NeuraLight 3D Ultra

NeuraLight 3D Ultra connects to one of the optical ports of the Ultima microscope with great ease, allowing for independent imaging and simultaneous multicellular photostimulation. Its comprehensive software also facilitates a user-friendly selection of targets in three dimensions with well-defined timing.

NeuraLight 3D Ultra builds upon Bruker’s proprietary spatial light modulator (SLM) technology. The module leverages a novel, larger liquid crystal chip that gives access to a larger field of view, enhanced targeting precision and a speed of 600 hologram frames per second.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NeuraLight 3D Ultra’s speed, field of view, and resolution enable laboratories to conduct all-optical interrogation experiments with improved fidelity and precision. The system’s rapid update speed will also allow for the activation of cell sequences at a high rate.

More on the News

The NeuraLight 3D Ultra module is offered as an option for the Ultima 2Pplus multiphoton microscopes, as well as an upgrade for select microscopes models dating back to 2006. The Ultima multiphoton systems coupled with the NeuraLight 3D Ultra and Bruker’s electrotunable lens option provide complete solutions for all-optical neuronal activity reading and writing.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Verified Market Research, the global neuroscience market is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.74% during 2020-2027. Factors such as the growing incidence of neurological disorders like Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, etc. and increased government spending in the United States can be attributable to market growth.

Given the market potential, Bruker’s latest launch to support neuroscience research seems well-timed.

Other Notable Developments

Bruker has been engaged in several significant developments.

In June 2022, Bruker launched the timsTOF HT system at the 70th ASMS meeting to further enhance the revolutionary 4D Multiomics timsTOF platform. The timsTOF HT comprises a novel 4th-generation TIMS (trapped ion mobility separation) XR cell and 14bit digitizer for an even higher dynamic range, enhanced peptide coverage and more precise quantitation. This launch is likely to bolster Bruker’s CALID Group portfolio.

In May 2022, the company unveiled the innovative 7 Tesla and 9.4 Tesla conduction-cooled Maxwell magnets for its market-leading preclinical magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems offering at the ISMRM 2022 conference. The novel Maxwell 7 Tesla and 9.4 Tesla magnets do not require liquid Helium or Nitrogen refills. They facilitate high-field sensitivity and resolution for advanced preclinical MRI and PET/MR studies.

In April 2022, the company announced the acquisition of Optimal Industrial Automation and Technologies — a pharma and biopharma process analytical technology provider. The acquisition is intended to strengthen Bruker as a key software and solutions provider for small molecule, biologics and new drug modalities pharma companies.

Share Price Performance

The stock has underperformed its industry in the past year. It has declined 16% compared with the industry’s 12.7% fall.

Zacks Rank and Other Key Picks

Currently, Bruker carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

A few better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Alkermes plc ALKS, AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. AMN and Medpace Holdings, Inc. MEDP.

Alkermes has an estimated long-term growth rate of 25.1%. Alkermes’ earnings surpassed estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 350.5%. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Alkermes has outperformed the industry in the past year. ALKS has gained 11.9% against the industry’s 44.5% decline in the said period.

AMN Healthcare has a long-term earnings growth rate of 1.1%. The company surpassed earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, delivering a surprise of 15.6%, on average. It currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1.

AMN Healthcare has outperformed its industry in the past year. AMN has gained 8.5% against the industry’s 53.5% fall.

Medpace has a historical growth rate of 27.3%. Medpace’s earnings surpassed estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 17.1%. It currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Medpace has outperformed its industry in the past year. MEDP has declined 24.1% compared with the industry’s 53.5% fall.

Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.