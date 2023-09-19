Bruker (BRKR) Advances Novel 4D-Proteomics Capabilities

Bruker Corporation BRKR recently introduced advances in instrumental methods, consumables and software for 4D-Proteomics, MALDI HiPLEX-IHC spatial tissue proteomics, 4D-Lipidomics and 4D-Metabolomics.

This latest development broadens the BSI (Bruker Scientific Instruments) Life Science segment’s product line.

Latest Advancements in Instruments

Bruker announces TIMSquant, a scalable, CCS-enabled, label-free quantification technique included in Bruker ProteoScape. Using global retention time and collision cross-section (CCS) prediction models, TIMSquant accurately quantifies the peptides and proteins found in 100s or 1000s of samples.

Selected improvements to Bruker's time control acquisition software, which incorporates the 300 Hz PASEF and VistaScan technologies, are available as downloads from the Bruker website. Up to 18,000 CCS-enabled MS/MS spectra can now be acquired per minute with relatively brief LC gradients using the 300Hz dda-PASEF acquisition.

To accurately quantify approximately 3,500 protein groups using PreOmics ENRICH-iST microbeads (SP3 technology) from small sample amounts and various species without antibodies or aptamers, Bruker, together with PreOmics and Biognosys are now offering improved high-throughput, affordable, medium-depth plasma proteomics kits and CRO services.

For optimal timsTOF performance, the business also unveiled Novel TwinScape, a digital twin. The business improved the spatial tissue proteomics MALDI HiPLEX-IHC workflow.proteomics workflow for MALDI HiPLEX-IHC.

Benefits of Latest Advancement

Bruker’s Discovery platform is built on the open software ecosystem supplied by Bruker. The company has an advantage in distinguishing substances from nature more accurately thanks to their CCS-enabled procedures. Bruker’s commitment to innovation and customer support makes it a great partner and helps achieve its mission of translating nature into medicine.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global proteomics market size was valued at $ 22.30 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2022 to 2030. Key factors driving the industry growth include the growing demand for personalized medicines & advanced diagnostics in targeted disease treatment and the high prevalence of target diseases.

Recent Developments

In June 2023, Bruker’s majority-owned business, PreOmics, recently announced the availability of its new ENRICH-iSTTM kits that enable biologically unbiased enrichment of less abundant plasma and serum proteins onto non-functionalized paramagnetic particles. This technology increases the typical depths of plasma proteomics analysis by 50% to more than 100% compared with neat plasma or serum proteomics without depletion or enrichment.

In June 2023, Bruker announced transformative sensitivity on the 4D-Proteomics timsTOF platform by launching the timsTOF Ultra mass spectrometer at the 71st ASMS meeting. The company also introduced VistaScan software for enhanced dia-PASEF 4D-Proteomics.

Price Performance

In the past year, BRKR shares have gained 26.4% compared with the industry’s rise of 1.8%.

