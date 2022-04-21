BRP Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of BRP Inc (Symbol: DOOO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $83.23, changing hands as low as $82.41 per share. BRP Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DOOO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DOOO's low point in its 52 week range is $82.41 per share, with $85.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $82.52.

