BRP Inc. Renews Share Buyback Plan to Boost Value

December 06, 2024 — 08:27 am EST

BRP (TSE:DOO) has released an update.

BRP Inc. has announced the renewal of its normal course issuer bid, allowing the company to repurchase up to 3,331,852 subordinate voting shares over the next year, which represents about 10% of its public float. This move, approved by the Toronto Stock Exchange, is part of BRP’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by effectively utilizing its available cash. The company aims to conduct these purchases through open market transactions and other TSX-permitted methods.

