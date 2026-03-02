Brown-Forman Q3 Earnings: Is It Likely to Surpass Estimates?

Brown-Forman Corporation BF.B is slated to release third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on March 4. The alcoholic beverage bigwig’s revenues and earnings are expected to have declined year over year in the quarter under review. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal third-quarter revenues is pegged at $999.7 million, indicating a decline of 3.4% from the year-ago quarter’s actual.



The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 48 cents per share, indicating a decrease of 15.8% from the year-ago period’s reported number. Earnings estimates for the fiscal third quarter have been unchanged in the past 30 days.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.1%. In the trailing four quarters, BF.B delivered an earnings surprise of 0.7%, on average.

Key Factors Likely to Affect BF.B’s Q3 Results

Brown-Forman has been grappling with a volatile and competitive operating landscape, owing to geopolitical uncertainties and global macroeconomic conditions. A tepid macroeconomic landscape, including softened consumer demand and dampened discretionary spending across key markets, has been weighing on Brown-Forman’s quarterly performance. The company has been witnessing lower volumes across brands and regions. Soft industry trends, led by the absence of the Finlandia and Sonoma-Cutrer brands, and the adverse impacts of currency, have been concerning.



Lower volumes of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Herradura and Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, and the conclusion of the Korbel relationship and the absence of the Sonoma-Cutrer prior-year TSA, have been acting as deterrents. Brown-Forman’s performance reflects cost pressures and evolving portfolio dynamics.



Higher costs due mainly to inflation on input costs, and a reduction in production levels and an unfavorable price mix have been headwinds. Brown-Forman has been contending with consumer caution, the looming threat of tariffs and other related concerns. On its last reported quarter’searnings call management had expected organic operating expenses to continue reflecting investments in brands. The impacts of these trends are expected to be evident in the company’s results in the to-be-reported quarter.



On the flip side, Brown-Forman’s premiumization strategy, pricing efforts, global expansion and revenue-growth management initiatives appear encouraging. The company has been gaining traction from portfolio evolution and a global diversification strategy. Jack Daniel's and Coca-Cola RTD have been strong additions to the portfolio, reflecting progress on its commitment to the premiumization of its portfolio.



Strength in emerging markets has been a bright spot. The company integrated the two super-premium brands — Gin Mare and Diplomatico — in the Rest of the Portfolio category. These are likely to have aided BF.B’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Brown-Forman this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Brown-Forman has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

BF.B’s Valuation Picture & Price Performance

From a valuation perspective, Brown-Forman’s shares trade at a premium relative to the industry benchmarks. It has a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56X, which is slightly lower than the Beverages - Alcohol industry’s average of 16.58X. The stock has a five-year high of 42.22X.



The recent market movements show that BF.B shares have lost 4.1% in the past three months against the industry's 17.2% growth.



