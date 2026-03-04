Brown-Forman Corp. Q3 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Brown-Forman Corp. (BFA) revealed earnings for third quarter of $267 million

The company's bottom line came in at $267 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $270 million, or $0.57 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.0% to $1.056 billion from $1.035 billion last year.

Brown-Forman Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $267 Mln. vs. $270 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.58 vs. $0.57 last year. -Revenue: $1.056 Bln vs. $1.035 Bln last year.

