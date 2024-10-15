News & Insights

Brown & Brown's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

October 15, 2024 — 02:43 pm EDT

Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO), headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is an insurance brokerage firm known for its decentralized structure and customer-focused solutions. With a market cap of $30.22 billion, the company provides a wide range of insurance products and risk management services to businesses, public entities, and individuals. Brown & Brown is scheduled to release its Q3 earnings report after the market closes on Monday, Oct. 28.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect BRO to report a profit of $0.87 per share, up 22.5% from $0.71 in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports. 

Its adjusted earnings of $0.93 per share for the last quarter surpassed the consensus estimate by 6.9%. Strong organic growth and improved margins drove the earnings beat and year-over-year increase.

For fiscal 2024, analysts expect BRO to report EPS of $3.69, up 31.3% from $2.81 in fiscal 2023.  

BRO stock is up 49% on a YTD basis, outperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 22.9% gains and the SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE27.8% returns over the same time frame.

BRO’s stock surged over 5% following its Q2 earnings release on Jul. 22. Along with the earnings beat, the company's stronger-than-expected revenue of $1.2 billion boosted investor confidence.

The consensus opinion on BRO stock is moderately optimistic, with an overall “Moderate Buy” rating. Of the 15 analysts covering the stock, six advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” six indicate a “Hold,” and one advises a “Strong Sell.” 

BRO's average analyst price target is $109.23, indicating a 3.1% potential upside from the current levels.

