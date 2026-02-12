Brown & Brown Launches Accelerated Share Repurchase Program For $250 Mln, Stock Up In Pre-market

Markets
(RTTNews) - Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO), an insurance brokerage firm, Thursday announced that it has entered into an accelerated share repurchase program or ASR with Bank of America, N.A. for $250 million of its common stock.

This ASR is part of the company's $1.5 billion share buyback program that was announced on October 22, 2025.

In pre-market activity, BRO shares were trading at $70, up 4.45% on the New York Stock Exchange.

