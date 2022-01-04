Brown & Brown, Inc. Acquires Assets of HARCO

Brown & Brown (NYSE: BRO) announced that its subsidiary Brown & Brown Lone Star Insurance Services, Inc. has acquired all the assets of HARCO Insurance Services and HARCO Financial Services. The financial terms of the deal have been kept under wraps.

Notably, shares of the insurance and reinsurance products, and federal program services provider, with the current market capitalization of $20 billion have gained 48% over the past year.

Benefits of the Deal

Founded in 1969, HARCO is a full-service, independent retail insurance agency serving clients in Texas, U.S. The HARCO Texas office will serve as a branch location for Brown & Brown’s Houston, Texas, retail operations.

The addition of HARCO will compliment Brown & Brown businesses and will enhance its products, resources, and services, adding more value to customers and insurance companies they serve. Furthermore, the acquisition will strengthen Brown & Brown’s presence in the Texas region.

Management Weighs In

Tommy K. Huval, Regional President in Brown & Brown’s Retail segment in Texas and Louisiana, commented, “Over its long and successful history, HARCO has thrived because of its focus on delivering outstanding service with an eye toward building long-term customer and carrier relationships.”

Analysts Recommendation

Consensus among analysts is a Moderate Buy based on 3 Buys and 3 Holds. The average Brown & Brown price target of $69.33 implies that the shares are fairly valued at the current levels.

Investors Weigh In

According to TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool, investors currently have a Very Positive stance on Brown & Brown, with 20% of investors increasing their exposure to BRO stock over the past 30 days.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android

Related News:

CNH Industrial Completes Demerger with Iveco Group; Shares Rise

Garmin Acquires Vesper Marine

Southwest Airlines, SkyWest Cancel Flights Amid Rising Omicron & Staff Shortages

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.