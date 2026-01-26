Markets
Brown & Brown Inc. Q4 Sales Increase

January 26, 2026 — 05:13 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) announced a profit for fourth quarter of $264 million

The company's bottom line came in at $264 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $210 million, or $0.73 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Brown & Brown Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.93 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 35.7% to $1.607 billion from $1.184 billion last year.

Brown & Brown Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $264 Mln. vs. $210 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.59 vs. $0.73 last year. -Revenue: $1.607 Bln vs. $1.184 Bln last year.

