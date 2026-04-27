Brown & Brown Inc. Q1 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) announced a profit for first quarter of $426 million

The company's bottom line totaled $426 million, or $1.06 per share. This compares with $331 million, or $1.15 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Brown & Brown Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.39 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 35.7% to $1.90 billion from $1.40 billion last year.

Brown & Brown Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $426 Mln. vs. $331 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.06 vs. $1.15 last year. -Revenue: $1.90 Bln vs. $1.40 Bln last year.

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