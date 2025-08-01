Markets
Brown & Brown Completes Acquisition Of Accession Risk Management Group

August 01, 2025 — 09:18 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) has finalized its acquisition of RSC Topco, Inc., the parent company of Accession Risk Management Group, Inc.

A global insurance brokerage firm established in 1939, Brown & Brown operates in over 700 locations with a workforce of more than 23,000.

With the addition of Accession, the company aims to further enhance its ability to offer scalable and innovative insurance solutions tailored to support clients throughout their growth.

BRO currently trades at $92.24 or 0.95% higher on the NYSE.

