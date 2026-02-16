Markets
Brown & Brown Appoints Dorothea Henderson As Chief Information Technology Officer

February 16, 2026 — 06:59 am EST

(RTTNews) - Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO), an insurance brokerage firm, on Monday, appointed Dorothea Henderson as chief information technology officer, effective February 23.

Henderson will lead the company's enterprise technology strategy and most recently served as senior vice president and chief digital information officer at CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, where she led enterprise IT and digital modernization efforts.

Henderson previously spent 18 years at Collins Aerospace, a unit of Raytheon Technologies, in senior technology leadership roles.

On Friday, Brown & Brown had closed at $68.47, 1.06 cents lesser on the New York Stock Exchange. In the after-market hours, the stock traded 0.33 cents higher before ending the trade at $68.80.

