Brown & Brown Acquires Assets Of Canopy Group - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - A subsidiary of Brown & Brown, Inc. has acquired the assets of The Canopy Group. The Canopy Group is a multiline insurance agency focusing primarily on personal lines and commercial property and casualty for small businesses. Based in Le Sueur, Minnesota, The Canopy Group serves over 16,000 customers throughout Minnesota.

Rich Knudson, senior vice president - Retail segment, said, "The Canopy Group team brings a dynamic approach to serving its personal lines customers. We look forward to incorporating this model into Brown & Brown's operations as we expand our personal lines business and our small business commercial offerings."

