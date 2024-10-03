News & Insights

Markets
BRO

Brown & Brown Acquires Assets Of Canopy Group - Quick Facts

October 03, 2024 — 06:46 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - A subsidiary of Brown & Brown, Inc. has acquired the assets of The Canopy Group. The Canopy Group is a multiline insurance agency focusing primarily on personal lines and commercial property and casualty for small businesses. Based in Le Sueur, Minnesota, The Canopy Group serves over 16,000 customers throughout Minnesota.

Rich Knudson, senior vice president - Retail segment, said, "The Canopy Group team brings a dynamic approach to serving its personal lines customers. We look forward to incorporating this model into Brown & Brown's operations as we expand our personal lines business and our small business commercial offerings."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BRO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.