BROS' Liquidity Position Strengthens: A Buffer Against Cost Volatility?

Dutch Bros Inc. BROS is entering its next phase of expansion with a notably stronger liquidity profile, a factor that could prove increasingly important as cost volatility persists across the restaurant industry. As of the end of the third quarter of 2025, the company reported total liquidity of approximately $706 million, consisting of $267 million in cash and cash equivalents and roughly $440 million available under its undrawn revolving credit facility. Management noted that net cash increased by about $14 million sequentially, driven by solid operating cash flow despite continued unit growth investments.



This liquidity cushion arrives at a time when Dutch Bros is facing multiple near-term cost pressures. Management flagged elevated coffee costs, which are expected to accelerate into the fourth quarter and potentially extend into 2026, alongside higher labor-related expenses in California stemming from payroll tax changes. At the same time, the company is absorbing incremental costs tied to new market entries, including higher pre-opening expenses and training investments.



Rather than pulling back, Dutch Bros appears positioned to absorb these pressures without disrupting its growth cadence. Capital expenditures remain guided at $240-$260 million, while the shift toward more capital-efficient, build-to-suit lease structures has helped keep average CapEx per shop at approximately $1.4 million. Taken together, the balance sheet flexibility allows Dutch Bros to maintain growth initiatives — including shop openings, food rollout and digital investments — even amid an uncertain cost backdrop.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Among Dutch Bros’ larger restaurant peers navigating a volatile cost environment are McDonald’s Corporation MCD and Starbucks Corporation SBUX, both of which are deploying liquidity in materially different ways as inflation and consumer pressures persist.

McDonald’s is leaning on the resilience of its franchised model and balance sheet strength to support value investments while continuing to return capital to shareholders. Management highlighted that Extra Value Meals now account for roughly 30% of U.S. transactions, supported by meaningful corporate co-investment — approximately $15 million in September and an expected $75 million in the fourth quarter — aimed at reinforcing franchisee economics and restoring everyday affordability. While McDonald’s acknowledged ongoing labor and commodity inflation, its liquidity is primarily being used to fund value initiatives, dividends and share repurchases rather than to offset operational volatility at the restaurant level.

Starbucks, by contrast, is directing liquidity toward internal reinvestment as part of its broader operational reset. Management emphasized elevated spending tied to labor, store portfolio optimization and restructuring initiatives under its turnaround framework, while also flagging continued pressure from coffee cost inflation and tariffs. As a result, Starbucks’ balance sheet is serving as a funding mechanism for structural changes rather than acting purely as a cushion against near-term cost swings.

BROS’ Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Dutch Bros have gained 25.1% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 1.8% rise.

BROS’ Stocks Three-Month Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Dutch Bros stock trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 5.24, above the industry’s average of 3.31.

BROS’ P/s Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BROS’ fiscal 2026 earnings per share (EPS) implies a year-over-year uptick of 29.8%. The EPS estimates for fiscal 2026 have increased in the past 30 days.

EPS Trend of BROS Stock



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Dutch Bros stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

