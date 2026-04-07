BROS in 2026: Order Ahead and Food Shift the Growth Model

Dutch Bros Inc. BROS is leaning into a growth model that pairs disciplined unit expansion with deeper digital engagement and a widening menu. Traffic-led momentum has stayed intact, with comparable sales gains driven primarily by rising transactions.

With the stock carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), the setup for 2026 centers on whether new digital and food initiatives can expand capacity and occasions without disrupting store-level execution.

BROS Digital Ordering Is Becoming a Throughput Lever

Order Ahead is moving beyond a convenience add-on and into an operational tool that can raise throughput. In fourth-quarter 2025, Order Ahead represented roughly 14% of the sales mix.

That matters because Dutch Bros runs a speed-first, drive-thru model. More ordering completed before arrival can reduce friction at the window and improve line flow during peak periods. As the store base grows, the ability to process more customers per hour becomes a practical lever for handling demand without relying on price to deliver comp growth.

Dutch Bros Rewards Turns Engagement Into Predictable Traffic

Dutch Rewards is becoming a core traffic engine rather than a marketing layer. The program surpassed 15 million members, and about 72% of 2025 transactions were tied to the platform.

That level of attachment supports repeat behavior and helps make traffic trends more durable. The business is increasingly showing signs of becoming part of customers’ routines, which aligns with the company’s recent comp performance being transaction-led.

Dutch Bros Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Dutch Bros Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Dutch Bros Inc. Quote

BROS Food Expansion Could Redefine Ticket and Occasions

Food is still early, but the direction is measurable. By the end of 2025, the food program had expanded to more than 300 shops. Early results pointed to around a 4% comparable sales lift in participating locations, supported by both higher transactions and ticket growth.

The strategic implication is straightforward. Food broadens the set of occasions Dutch Bros can capture, which can raise revenue per shop without needing to add new beverage dayparts. The early lift also suggests food can work as an incremental layer on top of an already traffic-oriented model, provided the rollout stays operationally clean.

Dutch Bros Innovation Cycle Keeps the Menu Relevant

Innovation remains a consistent demand driver, especially in a concept built around differentiated beverages. Seasonal offerings and a high level of customization help keep the menu fresh and reinforce reasons to visit more often.

This innovation cadence also pairs naturally with loyalty and digital engagement. A growing rewards base creates a direct channel to reintroduce new beverages and encourage repeat trials, supporting the broader goal of sustaining traffic momentum while expanding revenue opportunities.

BROS Scaling Playbook: New Units, Better Builds, More Cash Flow

Dutch Bros is scaling with a disciplined development model that is producing strong unit productivity. In 2025, the company opened 154 new shops, translating to 16% unit growth and bringing the system to 1,136 locations. Record system average unit volumes reached $2.1 million.

The build economics are improving at the same time. Average capital expenditures per shop fell to $1.3 million in fourth-quarter 2025 from $1.8 million in the prior-year period, supporting better capital efficiency as growth accelerates.

Cash generation is adding flexibility. Dutch Bros produced free cash flow for the second consecutive year and ended 2025 with $705 million in liquidity, including $269 million in cash.

Dutch Bros Trend Watch: Growth vs. Margin Trade-Offs in 2026

The 2026 watch item is whether the broader opportunity from digital and food comes with manageable margin trade-offs. Elevated coffee costs are a near-term headwind, and management highlighted a lag before cost relief reaches results. At the same time, a higher mix of build-to-suit leases is pushing occupancy expense higher as a percentage of revenue, creating store-level pressure as expansion continues.

Food adds another layer of complexity. The rollout requires operational changes, including training and labor optimization, and it can introduce cost of goods sold pressure during the ramp. Uneven system applicability also raises the risk that benefits are not uniform across legacy locations.

What would point to clean scaling is progress in operating leverage. Management expects nearly 70 basis points of selling, general and administrative expense leverage in 2026, supported by relatively flat overhead. Longer term, the company’s path toward roughly 30% contribution margins remains a key marker, with company-operated contribution margin already near 28.9% in 2025.

For context, Shake Shack Inc. SHAK and CAVA Group, Inc. CAVA both carry a Zacks Rank #3 as well, underscoring how many restaurant growth stories are being judged on execution and margin durability, not just unit growth. The difference for Dutch Bros is that its throughput and routine-driven demand can become a direct operating advantage if the food and cost headwinds are contained. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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