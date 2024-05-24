Brookside Energy Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

Brookside Energy (AU:BRK) has released an update.

At Brookside Energy Limited’s recent Annual General Meeting, all resolutions were passed, including the adoption of the remuneration report, re-election of directors, and approval of a securities incentive plan. The meeting results affirm strong shareholder support for the company’s management and strategic plans. The approved items reflect shareholder confidence in Brookside Energy’s corporate governance and future incentives.

