Markets
BRKS

Brooks Automation To Buy Precise Automation

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) has entered a definitive agreement to acquire Precise Automation, Inc., a developer of collaborative robots and automation subsytems headquartered in Fremont, CA. The total cash purchase price for the deal will be approximately $70 million. Co-founders Brian Carlisle and Bruce Shimano will join Brooks and continue to lead Precise Automation.

Precise Automation's technology enables human-robot workflows in a safe and easy-to-use manner, automating processes that could not be addressed practically in the past. Precise Automation generated $17 million in revenue over the last twelve months. Brooks Automation expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive to earnings.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BRKS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular