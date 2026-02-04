Brookfld Asset Management Ltd. Announces Fall In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Brookfld Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) reported a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $560 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $688 million, or $0.42 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 31.1% to $1.394 billion from $1.063 billion last year.

Brookfld Asset Management Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $560 Mln. vs. $688 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.34 vs. $0.42 last year. -Revenue: $1.394 Bln vs. $1.063 Bln last year.

