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Brookfield Wealth Solutions Q1 Distributable Profit Rises

May 14, 2026 — 08:13 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Brookfield Wealth Solutions (BNT, BNT.TO) said it recorded a net loss of $602 million for the first quarter, compared to a net loss of $282 million in the prior year period. The net loss was driven by unfavorable mark-to-market movements on public equity investment positions which have recovered since March 31, 2026. Net income to class A and class B shareholders was $5 million compared to $4 million. Net income per each class A share was $0.07 compared to $0.06. The company recognized $438 million of distributable operating earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to $437 million in the prior year period. Total revenues declined to $1.66 billion from $2.62 billion.

The company said it is in a strong liquidity position, with approximately $36 billion of cash and short-term liquid investments across investment portfolios, and another approximately $43 billion of long-term liquid investments.

The Board declared a quarterly return of capital to $0.07 per class A share and class B share, payable on June 30, 2026 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on June 15, 2026.

The final review of the combination of Brookfield Corporation and Brookfield Wealth Solutions by the Boards of BN and BNT is expected in the coming weeks. The parties intend to seek BN and BNT shareholder approvals on the transaction, as a special matter, at their respective 2026 annual general meetings, both scheduled for July 16, 2026. The combined business is expected to be listed on the TSX and NYSE and trade under the symbol BN.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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