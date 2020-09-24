Brookfield Renewable to Supply Plug Power's First Green Hydrogen Plant With Renewable Energy

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) (NYSE: BEPC) has agreed to supply Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) with 100% of the renewable energy needed to energize its green hydrogen plant. The facility will be one of the first industrial-scale projects in North America.

The power supply deal with Brookfield Renewable will enable Plug Power to produce 10 tons of liquid hydrogen per day from emissions-free renewable energy. Brookfield will sell the power from its existing portfolio of renewable energy assets in North America. The agreement helps advance Plug Power's goal of producing more than 50% of its hydrogen from renewable sources by 2024.

Image source: Getty Images.

The two companies are also discussing a broader relationship to pursue other green hydrogen solutions. "We are excited to be partnering with Brookfield Renewable, a global leader in renewable generation, and anticipate opportunities to build upon this relationship in the coming years," stated Plug Power CEO Andy Marsh in the press release announcing the deal. He also noted that "this marks important progress in our steady march to achieve our overall hydrogen strategy of building green liquid hydrogen generation facilities with strategic partners in the U.S. and globally thereafter."

Plug Power anticipates that its first green hydrogen plant will be part of a network of facilities across the continent. That will help the company achieve its mission to decarbonize the transportation and logistics industries through wider use of green hydrogen. Many industry experts view that fuel as one of the critical components needed to have a zero-carbon economy in the future.

10 stocks we like better than Plug Power

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Plug Power wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

Matthew DiLallo owns shares of Brookfield Renewable Inc. and Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.