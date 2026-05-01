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Brookfield Renewable Partners Q1 FFO Rises

May 01, 2026 — 08:11 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP-UN.TO, BEP) reported first quarter Funds From Operations or FFO of $375 million compared to $315 million, last year. FFO per unit was $0.55 compared to $0.48.

The company reported a first quarter net loss attributable to Unitholders of $229 million compared to a loss of $197 million, prior year. Loss per LP unit was $0.40 compared to a loss of $0.35. Revenues declined to $1.51 billion from $1.58 billion.

The next quarterly distribution in the amount of $0.392 per LP unit, is payable on June 30, 2026 to unitholders of record as at the close of business on May 29, 2026.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Brookfield Renewable Partners shares are up 3.20 percent to $34.19.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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