Brookfield Renewable Partners' Preference Shares, Series 6, Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of BRF.PRF shares, versus BEP.UN:
Below is a dividend history chart for BRF.PRF, showing historical dividend payments on Brookfield Renewable Partners LP's Class A Preference Shares, Series 6:
In Monday trading, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP's Class A Preference Shares, Series 6 (TSX: BRF-PRF.TO) is currently off about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: BEP-UN.TO) are up about 3.3%.
