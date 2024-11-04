Brookfield Renewable Partners' Preference Shares, Series 6, Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP's Class A Preference Shares, Series 6 (TSX: BRF-PRF.TO ) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.25), with shares changing hands as low as $19.17 on the day. As of last close, BRF.PRF was trading at a 22.48% discount to its liquidation preference amount.

The chart below shows the one year performance of BRF.PRF shares, versus BEP.UN:

Below is a dividend history chart for BRF.PRF, showing historical dividend payments on Brookfield Renewable Partners LP's Class A Preference Shares, Series 6:

In Monday trading, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP's Class A Preference Shares, Series 6 (TSX: BRF-PRF.TO) is currently off about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: BEP-UN.TO) are up about 3.3%.

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.