Brookfield Renewable Partners' Preference Shares, Series 3 Yield Pushes Past 6.5%

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP's Class A Preference Shares, Series 3 (TSX: BRF-PRC.TO) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.0877), with shares changing hands as low as $16.60 on the day. As of last close, BRF.PRC was trading at a 32.92% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.
The chart below shows the one year performance of BRF.PRC shares, versus BEP.UN:
Below is a dividend history chart for BRF.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Brookfield Renewable Partners LP's Class A Preference Shares, Series 3:
In Wednesday trading, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP's Class A Preference Shares, Series 3 (TSX: BRF-PRC.TO) is currently off about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: BEP-UN.TO) are down about 1.2%.
