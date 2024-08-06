Brookfield Renewable Partners' Preference Shares, Series 1 Yield Pushes Past 4.5%

The chart below shows the one year performance of BRF.PRA shares, versus BEP.UN:
Below is a dividend history chart for BRF.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Brookfield Renewable Partners LP's Class A Preference Shares, Series 1:
In Tuesday trading, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP's Class A Preference Shares, Series 1 (TSX: BRF-PRA.TO) is currently off about 4% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: BEP-UN.TO) are off about 0.1%.
